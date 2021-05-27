Best Lip Colors And Application If You Have Top-Heavy Lips

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to add a hint of color and sparkle to your lips, glosses are one of your best options. Today's formulas and finishes are elevated and subtle (think shine, not shimmer) and boast moisturizing formulas to boot. But when you consider the plethora of options on the market, finding the best product for you can be a challenge. According to makeup artist and CTZN Cosmetics co-founder Naseeha Khan, a lip gloss should check two specific boxes: They need to provide color and skin benefits. "Nailing the right formula is the key to making a good gloss," Khan says, which "should be infused with natural butters, oils, and [other nourishing] ingredients."