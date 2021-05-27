Cancel
Kelly Clarkson to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ 3 p.m. slots on NBC-owned stations in 2022

Quickly removing any speculation, the NBC-owned stations announced they were slotting sister company NBCUniversal Syndication Services’ Kelly Clarkson Show in the time period now occupied by Ellen starting in September 2022. This means Clarkson is replacing Ellen into the plum 3 p.m. real estate spot on ten NBC-owned stations, including...

