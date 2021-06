Pregnancy and childbirth are among life’s most cherished moments. While many women count on a healthy pregnancy and delivery, complications tend to arise, especially among Black women. Prior to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that Black women were three times more likely than Hispanic women and 2.5 times more likely than white women to die from causes related to pregnancy. COVID-19 has only further amplified the disparities and challenges that Black women face, including implicit racism within the healthcare system and socioeconomic factors that impact their ability to access care.