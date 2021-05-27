Cancel
Dog Burnt Alive After Being Tortured, Body Found In Parking Lot

By Suman Varandani
 17 days ago
Authorities in Malaysia are on the lookout for suspects who allegedly tortured a dog and burned it alive, before dumping its corpse in a parking lot. The Malaysia Animal Association shared the horrific incident on its Facebook page. “A gentle dog is believed to be tortured first before its body was set on fire half blackened. Part of this poor dog’s skin was burnt and there were some severe injuries believed to be the result of a beating. A street dog feeder informed the Malaysia Animal Association of the death of a dog they used to feed in Taman Medan, Jalan Klang Lama,” the page read.

