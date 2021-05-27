Tour the 2021 National Pavilions at Venice Architecture Biennale

The craft of presenting a country is on full display at the Venice Biennale this year. More than is common, countries and agencies representing some group or interest relied on the making of objects and images with care and sophistication. That is not to say that they concentrated on craft traditions or tried to argue for the beauty of what is made by hand. Instead they availed themselves of the solidity and recognizability of things rather than showering viewers with videos, graphics, and other abstract organizations of information you could experience anywhere.