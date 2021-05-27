Tour the 2021 National Pavilions at Venice Architecture Biennale
Varied and engaging as ever, the 2021 National Pavilions at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale tell a story of the current concerns of architecture and urbanism around the world. Spread across the Giardini park, the Arsenale grounds and several other locations in Venice, the national participations and responses to Hashim Sarkis’ seminal question ‘How Will We Live Together?’ are rich and multi-faceted. Topics range from challenges of the urban realm, technology, sustainability, migration and housing. Let the virtual tour begin!www.wallpaper.com