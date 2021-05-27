Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Need plans? New museum opens, live music on tap: Things to do in New Orleans May 27-30

By VICTOR ANDREWS
NOLA.com
Cover picture for the articlePut some fun in the weekend with a bevy of music, museums, munching plants and a Carnival-style parade as May wraps up with June waiting in the wings. Meschiya Lake & the Little Big Horns opens the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's free six-week concert series at 7 p.m. Saturday for “Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music,” at the George & Joyce Wein Jazz and Heritage Center on North Rampart St. Performances will be held in an outdoor area. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP via a link at jazzandheritage.org.

