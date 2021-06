The MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip is Apple's most powerful laptop yet. And for a limited time, you can snag one for an all-time low price in an Amazon Prime Day-like deal. Currently, Amazon has the 512GB model MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip on sale for $1,299.99. Traditionally, this laptop retails for $1,499 so that's $199 off its normal price. It's this MacBook Pro's lowest price to date and of the best MacBook deals we've seen this year so far.