Was Bernie Sanders Really A Nightmare To Travel With During His Presidential Campaigns?

Senator Bernie Sanders had one solid message both times he made a run for the United States presidency, first in 2016 and again in 2020. That message was "income inequality" — a phrase he has used ad nauseam (via YouTube). The senator from Vermont, who considers himself to be a democratic socialist, has also admitted that he is more wealthy than the middle class he championed for as he campaigned for president. Could this wealth have made him a nightmare on his campaign travels?