State Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) could see the handwriting on the wall when it comes to this year’s $43 billion state budget. “This year’s state budget was filed 10 minutes to midnight and was 3,000 pages in text. What could possibly go wrong?” Demmer said in a video posted to YouTube. “Well, we were able to identify several things that were wrong with this year’s budget, including legislative pay raises, a billion dollars in pork projects for Democrat-only districts, $650 million in tax increases on Illinois businesses and zero dollars to pay down the $5 billion debt in the unemployment trust fund, and including a list of articles in the bill that did not have an effective date and now we have to come back and clean that up.”