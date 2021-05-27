Cancel
Highest price ever for every major commodity

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices for nearly every natural commodity have grown over the past year, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the economy. Sugar costs grew by 54%, soybeans by 83%, and corn by more than 100%. Commodity prices rise and fall along with supply and demand. The past year stirred up a perfect storm with the shutdown of the economy, supply chain issues and manufacturing plant closures all occurring at the same time. Now that the economy appears to be reemerging, will there be a settling of commodity prices, or will they continue to gain steam and grow?

TrafficMinneapolis Star Tribune

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 9 cents to $69.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery was unchanged at $72.22 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.20 a gallon. July heating was unchanged at $2.13 a gallon. July natural gas was unchanged at $3.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Lower As Inflation Data In Focus

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as investors focus on U.S. inflation data for clues about the tapering of the asset purchase program by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. CPI is forecast to rise 0.4 percent on month in May, taking annual...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Takes Shape Ahead of US CPI

The price of gold extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain under pressure, but the technical outlook is clouded with mixed signals as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory to display a textbook sell signal. Gold Price...
Industrythepigsite.com

Commodity prices spur regulatory action

We’ve written previously about the many changes to our everyday lives since the COVID pandemic first brought the world to a halt, and wondered aloud how many would become permanent fixtures in our lives. Will companies continue to allow employees to WFH (“work from home”)? Will video calls and online conferences continue to replace our in-person gatherings?
Stocksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ICI rises 1.6% as jabs boost investor sentiment

Jun. 8—The Investor Confidence Index (ICI) for stocks in the next three months rose by 1.6% from the previous month and remains in the bullish zone as investors expect the Covid-19 vaccination programme to ease the pandemic situation. The upcoming nationwide vaccination drive is the main factor amping up investor...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Dips Pressured By Stronger Dollar

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened ahead of Thursday’s all-important inflation report. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for other currency holders. Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,892.79 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,896.55. The U.S. dollar appreciated against its...
BusinessCNBC

Gold range-bound as market awaits U.S. inflation cues

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,891.05 per ounce by 1:44 p.m EDT (1744 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% up at $1,895.50. Gold held in a tight range on Wednesday as investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data that could shape the course of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
Reuters
Reuters

Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market's focus locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus. Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4 per dollar level, with many investors taking a "wait-and-see" approach ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909. The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data showing China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May. "The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge in commodity prices as well as PPI," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual ... Domestically, the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual target of around 3%." Elsewhere, head of Russia's financial market lobby group said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085 from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.09% Spot change since 2005 29.42% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01% * Offshore 6.551 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Businessinvesting.com

China Factory Inflation at Fastest Since 2008 on Commodity Boom

(Bloomberg) -- Surging commodity costs drove China’s factory-gate inflation to its highest level since 2008 in May, further adding to global price pressures. The producer price index climbed 9% from a year earlier, following a 6.8% gain in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 8.5% increase. Consumer prices increased 1.3% from a year ago, missing an estimate of 1.6%.
EconomyDailyFx

Gold Prices Eye $1900 as Chinese PPI Beat Signals Building Price Pressures

Gold prices rebounded slightly as yields fell, Chinese PPI surged to 13-year high. US inflation data will be closely eyed by bullion traders for clues about price growth and Fed tapering stimulus. Selling pressure seems to be building above the $1,900/oz resistance level. Gold prices traded modestly higher after falling...
Trafficmarketplace.org

Some traders bet on oil hitting $100 per barrel as economies thaw

One of the hot bets in commodities markets is that crude oil will jump in price, from about $70 a barrel, where it sits today, to $100. We haven’t seen triple digits in the U.S. price benchmark known as West Texas Intermediate since 2014, but as economies thaw out, energy use will rise.
IBTimes
IBTimes

US Trade Deficit Decreases Slightly In April

The US trade deficit dialed back in April, as exports rose and imports fell, according to government data released Tuesday. The $68.9 billion deficit in goods and services recorded by the Commerce Department was slightly larger than expected and came as the world's largest economy was bouncing back rapidly from the Covid-19 pandemic, aided by nationwide vaccination campaigns.
BusinessDailyFx

Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday

Measured to a base on March 8, exactly three months ago, the VIX, OVX, MOVE, and GVZ have all contracted by double digits; the VIX and MOVE are off by more than -30% each. The US Dollar that is lacking a significant driver at the moment. US Treasury yields have been moving sideways for the better part of two months, and it now appears that inflation expectations have started to settle in as well.
EconomyNBC Connecticut

China's Producer Prices Surge the Most Since 2008, Cutting Into Business Profits

China's producer price index, a measure of production costs, rose 9% in May from a year ago, the fastest since September 2008, data released Wednesday showed. More pessimistic businesses expect the price increases will last until the end of the year, said Gan Jie, a professor of finance at the Beijing-based Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.