Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel recorded his first career balk … and he did so intentionally

By Jordan Cohn
670 The Score
670 The Score
 11 days ago
Cubs star closer Craig Kimbrel enjoyed another successful night against the Pirates on Wednesday in his bounce-back season, recording a save, two strikeouts and … an intentional balk.

