Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Man convicted of killing wife who went missing gets life

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWSdD_0aDMZV8Y00
James Prokopovitz

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of killing his wife who went missing in 2013 and whose body has never been found was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole.

Join the Wausau Pilot community.

It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more.

James Prokopovitz, 75, was charged in 2019 with murder and three other counts on accusations he killed his wife, Victoria. He was the last person known to have to seen her on April 25, 2013. Her purse, cell phone and ID were all found at her home in Pittsfield, about 15 miles northwest of Green Bay.

Become a Member Today

Free for everyone. Funded by hundreds of readers like you.

Our inquisitive journalism challenges the powerful, shedding light where others won't - with no paywall, ever.

Join the Wausau Pilot & Review community to ensure your voice is heard.

Monthly

$7.50

$15

$30

Other

Your contribution is appreciated.

Victoria’s daughters, Stacey Deer and Marsha Loritz, begged Prokopovitz Wednesday to come forward and tell the truth about what happened to their mother. Prokopovitz, who did not take the stand at his trial, opted not speak at the sentencing hearing.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge William Atkinson suggested that spending time in prison may convince Prokopovitz to give his family closure and let them know the location of his wife’s body.

“In prison, maybe you can think about that,” the judge said.

Prosecutor Wendy Lemkuil said during the hearing that is has been 2,953 days, or nearly eight years, since Victoria Prokopovitz was last seen by her family. She was 59 at the time.

James Prokopovitz’s attorney, John D’Angelo, said during the trial that the state’s evidence was circumstantial. He called it a missing person case, not a homicide.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Murder#State Prison#Wis#Ap#Wausau Pilot Community#The Wausau Pilot Review#Man#Parole#Home#Prosecutor Wendy Lemkuil#Pittsfield#Accusations#Prokopovitz Wednesday#Cell Phone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

1 of 2 victims in fatal motorcycle crash identified

Police have identified one of two people killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Shawano County that involved a pickup and minivan. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 36-year-old Adam J. Brown of Appleton was driving a 1985 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck the back of a southbound 2002 Ford Ranger. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy from Appleton, was also killed. The boy has not been identified due to his age, according to the State Patrol.
Lincoln County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept. log, week ending June 7

Significant events reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept. for the week ending June 7, 2021:. A 54 year old Wausau man was arrested Monday morning for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a complaint of a wrong way driver on USH 51. A deputy stopped the man after he exited at County Rd K in the Town of Merrill.
Weston, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 7, 2021

Gail Marlene Widger, 68, of Weston, passed away due to medical complications on May 31, 2021, at the UW Madison Hospital. The family of Gail sincerely thanks the talented, warm, caring teams of Doctors, Nurses, and Staff in the Neurological Intensive Care Unit. Gail was born July 7, 1952, to...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau shooting victim dies, suspect faces homicide charges

A 45-year-old man shot May 15 on Wausau’s west side died of his injuries yesterday and his alleged attacker is facing recommended charges of first-degree intentional homicide, Wausau Police announced Thursday. Michael L. Turner, 45, was arrested May 15 in connection with the shooting. He is jailed on a $1...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Homicide charges filed in Wausau woman’s fatal overdose

An arrest warrant has been filed for a 49-year-old man accused of supplying a fatal dose of drugs to a Wausau woman and leaving her on the floor to die. Shaine Spiller, of Weston, faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, manufacturing or delivering heroin, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II or III narcotics and bail jumping in connection with the woman’s death. The charges were filed May 13 in Marathon County Circuit Court.
Lincoln County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Driver dies after police pursuit in Lincoln County

An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in Lincoln County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, in a news release, said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in rural Lincoln County. Deputies in two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department squad cars were pursuing the driver of a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver veered off the roadway and crashed, officials said.
Schofield, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Navy veteran attacked outside Schofield tavern

A 52-year-old military veteran suffered traumatic injuries early Saturday after a violent assault outside a Schofield tavern. The alleged victim, a U.S. Navy veteran who lives in Schofield, was walking home from Hoehn’s Huddle, 840 Grand Ave., and was in the parking lot when he was attacked by two men, officials confirmed. The victim’s girlfriend told Wausau Pilot & Review that had it not been for the quick thinking of the bar owner who pulled one of the men off the victim and called 911, she feared her boyfriend could have died in the attack.
La Crosse, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

‘We’re starting to be able to feel safe being together’: La Crosse teacher Julie Welch reflects on freedoms brought by vaccination

Outbreak Wisconsin is collaborative series, produced in partnership with Wisconsin Public Radio, that chronicles a variety of Wisconsin residents as they navigate life during the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic turned Julie Welch’s work life upside down, forcing her to teach her 6th grade class online for the first time...
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Teen charged in Green Bay shooting allegedly tried to coordinate witness testimony

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 17-year-old awaiting trial on attempted homicide charges now faces new counts for allegedly contacting witnesses about their testimony. Shaquille Hamilton is scheduled to stand trial June 21 for the September 2019 shooting of Davon Smith on the city’s east side. Hamilton is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Marathon County, WIWBAY Green Bay

Charges filed for fatal Wausau-area stabbing

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of stabbing a woman at least 38 times resulting in her death is facing a homicide charge, among other counts in Marathon County Circuit Court. A criminal complaint has been filed against 43-year-old David Morris in the April 23 death of 52-year-old Renee...
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Attempted-murder suspect accused of intimidating victims with texts while jailed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Green Bay park now faces a felony of intimidating a victim, which carries 10 years in prison. A criminal complaint says an investigator was serving subpeonas to witnesses for Shaquille Hamilton’s trial next month and learned witnesses received text messages from Hamilton, even though the 17-year-old is in the Brown County Jail. Witnesses shared screenshots of text messages from a phone number in the 773 area code.
Marathon County, WIx1071.com

Charges filed against man accused in fatal stabbing

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing a woman at least 38 times resulting in her death is facing a homicide charge, among other counts in Marathon County Circuit Court. A criminal complaint has been filed against 43-year-old David Morris in the April 23 death of 52-year-old Renee...
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Two charged in connection with 2019 murder over vape cartridges have pleas moved to summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two young men charged in connection with a Green Bay teenager’s death over THC vape cartridges in 2019 had plea hearings pushed back to summer. Gavin Rock, 20, of De Pere, and Jarid Stevens, 22, of Oconto, are both charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, party to the crime of 1st degree reckless homicide, and conspiracy to resist or obstruct an officer. Rock is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.