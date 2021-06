Boston College recently announced a new apparel deal leaving long time partner, Under Armour, for a new deal with Adidas for the football team and New Balance for the rest of their sports. The new football uniforms will please the BC fan base as they feature the old school block BC logo and are a clean retro look. The team revealed their white and maroon jerseys that are highlighted with large bold numbers. The BC logo is found on the front of the jersey as well as on the sleeves and hip of the pants. The tops of the shoulders will have the players numbers. Both jerseys have been paired with the iconic BC gold pants.