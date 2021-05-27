Barton Springs Pool OPEN on Memorial Day

Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr., will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

Entry to the pool will be free on this day only. No reservations will be required; however capacities will be enforced due to low staff levels.

Season Pass members will have access to the facility at all times; pass holders must show proof of purchase or passes at entry.

Lifeguard Shortage

There is a lifeguard shortage caused by a year-long hiring freeze and disruption to training. Lifeguard positions start at $15 per hour for qualified individuals ages 15 and up. Open Water lifeguard positions are also available. For more information on qualifications or to apply to become a lifeguard, visit LifeguardAustin.com.

For more information about Barton Springs Pool, please call 512-974-6300 or visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.