360 Total Security 10.8.0.1324 Crack Full Version Download. 360 Total Security 10.8.0.1324 Crack is an excellent and reliable anti-virus, anti-malware, and speed booster software for computers and mobile devices. It allows you to have a comprehensive solution for computer security. This software also protects you from viruses, Trojan horses, and spyware. It enables a protective layer for Microsoft Windows. It has a cloud-based malware clean scanner. This application is a powerful and advanced scanner tool to protect your machine from being infected with malware. This software is the best malware scanner to help protect against any infection or suspicious advertisements. It has both anti-virus 360 QVMIA security engines. It also supports live updates and themes.