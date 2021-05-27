A Competency Conundrum

When faced with a suit or proceeding in any court or tribunal when there is an arbitration clause in the agreement, Section 8 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Act”), empowers a judicial authority to refer parties to arbitration, thereby honouring the parties’ (pre-dispute) bargain. The Law Commission of India, in its 246th report, recommended amendments to Sections 8 and 11(6A)[1] of the Arbitration Act, with the intent to restrict the scope of judicial intervention at the pre-arbitral stage only to prima facie determine whether an arbitration agreement exists, thereby making it imperative for such judicial authority to refer the parties to arbitration, leaving the final determination of the existence and validity of an arbitration agreement to the arbitral tribunal under Section 16. Conversely, the judicial authority could arrive at a conclusion that the arbitration agreement does not exist. The prima facie test was brought into force through the 2015 Amendments, which were also aimed at avoiding the effect of Booz Allen[2] and Ayyasamy[3], which stated that a Court at the Section 8 stage itself should determine not only the existence, but also the validity of the arbitration agreement (including arbitrability of the dispute), thereby disregarding the principle of kompetenz-kompetenz. The 2015 Amendments also made an order under Section 8, refusing to refer parties to arbitration appealable under Section 37. However, the word “prima facie” was not introduced into Section 11 (6A) as per the Law Commission’s recommendation.