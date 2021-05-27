I Bring This $52 Sunshade for Meltdown-Free Beach Days With My Toddler

When Summerville, South Carolina–based photographer Gray Benko took her husband, Mike, to the USC hospital on Christmas morning in 2019, she didn’t expect to be sleeping in an armchair for six days. (They went in thinking he needed to be treated for leg pain and learned it was a septic joint and MRSA in his bloodstream.) With their two kids, Farris (now 11) and Charlie (now 8), crashing at their grandparents’ place out of town, Gray hunkered down in the uncomfy recliner. “I obviously wanted to be there with him, but I was also partially terrified to sleep in our house by myself,” she recalls. The reason: The 200-plus-year-old home they had just moved into less than two weeks prior was rumored to be haunted.