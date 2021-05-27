I Bring This $52 Sunshade for Meltdown-Free Beach Days With My Toddler
After what felt like a very long winter, my almost-3-year-old, Misha Moon, has zero interest in spending any time indoors. His go-to place is a sandy stretch where he can throw rocks in the waves, find seaweed to eat (it’s high in iodine, right?), and store incomprehensible amounts of sand in his swimsuit. So now that summer is almost officially here, I plan to squeeze in as many beach days with him as possible. And having the right gear—from hardwearing enamel dishes to a perfectly proportioned cooler to a game-changing sunshade—is key to having low-stress, high-rewards fun.www.domino.com