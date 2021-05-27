Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Aric Almirola honoring Master-at-Arms Second Class Michael A. Monsoor at Charlotte Motor Speedway

jayski.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memorial Day weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway is one of the most patriotic events in sports, honoring fallen soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. This weekend, Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), Smithfield Foods, and Aric Almirola will honor Master-at-Arms Second Class (MA2) Michael A. Monsoor, a Navy Seal from Task Unit Bruiser. Monsoor paid the ultimate sacrifice on September 29, 2006.

www.jayski.com
