Anyone who has gone grocery store, bought airline tickets or bid on a home has probably come to the same conclusion: Prices are going up, and in some cases, quickly. After a long hiatus, inflation is back, with consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in more than a decade. In April, prices nationally jumped 4.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department. Inflation ran even hotter in Houston, where prices rose 4.5 percent from April 2020.