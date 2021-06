A cash loan is a general term for any number of different kinds of personal loans, such as payday loans, online personal loans, and credit card cash loans. These kinds of loans can all quickly pad your bank account, but they do have some important differences to note. Before you decide which type of cash advance you will use, it is important to understand how their various payment terms work. By making an informed decision, you could significantly improve your financial standing. This may not be as simple as signing the check out of the loan establishment, but the end result will be better than if you chose the wrong cash advance.