ROZENBOOM: MENTAL HEALTH FUNDING LED TO LEGISLATIVE SESSION GOING LONG

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., (R-La.), both members of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, on Tuesday introduced legislation that would incentivize further compliance with federal mental health parity laws. The Parity Implementation Assistance Act would authorize $25 million in grants to states to support their oversight over health insurance plans’ compliance with mental health parity requirements, as long as states collect and review comparative analyses from insurers. The Parity Implementation Assistance Act builds upon the Murphy-Cassidy Mental Health Parity Compliance Act of 2019, which became law in 2020 and provided federal and state health insurance regulators with additional tools to monitor and assure compliance with mental health parity laws. U.S. Representatives Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.-29) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.-1) are introducing the House companion legislation.