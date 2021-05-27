ROZENBOOM: MENTAL HEALTH FUNDING LED TO LEGISLATIVE SESSION GOING LONG
A major sticking point in the final days of the Iowa Legislature’s 2021 session was on whether to change the way Iowa’s mental health system is paid for. The Legislature eventually did vote to have the state pay for mental health services, rather than having counties pay for it. The No Coast Network asked State Senator Ken Rozenboom of Oskaloosa if the mental health legislation was a factor in the session taking as long as it did.kboeradio.com