Charlotte, NC

Hendrick Motorsports announces names of fallen soldiers to adorn team cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway

jayski.com
 7 days ago

FALLEN SOLDIER: The No. 5 team will honor Lance Cpl. Edward “Eddie” Dycus, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Corps, Camp Lejeune, during the 600-mile race on Sunday. Born Dec. 12, 1989, in Greenville, Mississippi, Dycus always talked about joining the Marines while growing up. He graduated from Riverside High School in 2008 and went to bootcamp in Parris Island, South Carolina, in 2010, graduating one year later. On his birthday in 2011, Dycus was deployed to Afghanistan. He was there only six weeks when he was killed in action on Feb. 1, 2012. Jesse Maxcy of Hendrick Automotive Group’s marketing team was good friends with Dycus. Maxcy and Dycus were in the School of Infantry at Camp Giger where the two Marines studied, honed combat skills and mastered their specific jobs within the infantry. They also were both deployed to Helmand Province, Afghanistan, to serve our country.

www.jayski.com
