Good Sam Sponsoring Ryan Ellis & BJ McLeod Motorsports at Mid-Ohio

jayski.com
 18 days ago

After weeks of reaching out to Marcus Lemonis on Twitter, Ryan Ellis has struck a deal to be sponsored by Good Sam at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next weekend. For Lemonis, having one of his companies sponsor Ellis is his latest contribution to funding NASCAR teams in 2021. In the Xfinity Series alone, Good Sam sponsored Brandon Brown last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, and will be on the hood of the No. 52 Jimmy Means Racing Chevrolet driven by Gray Gaulding this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

www.jayski.com
