The 3 Construction Site Red Flags You Might Overlook on Your First Reno

It started with a kitchen island. Designer Britney Johnson’s client wanted to add electrical outlets to the structure without just slapping a big white fourplex onto the side—a challenge for sure, but not one that was impossible to come up with a fix for. The issue was Johnson and the homeowner struggled to get the electrician on board because he preferred to put them in the obvious spot. “We had to constantly talk him into what we wanted to do,” recalls Johnson. It’s drawn-out conversations like this that ultimately inspired the designer to switch gears from managing projects to launching a new service called B Design, which is all about supporting women through, and preparing them for, the construction process. “Women have the biggest issues being heard and taken seriously in this world,” says Johnson. “When you’re more confident in what you want, you don’t really have to worry about other opinions as much.”