The 3 Construction Site Red Flags You Might Overlook on Your First Reno

By Lydia Geisel
Domino
 13 days ago
It started with a kitchen island. Designer Britney Johnson’s client wanted to add electrical outlets to the structure without just slapping a big white fourplex onto the side—a challenge for sure, but not one that was impossible to come up with a fix for. The issue was Johnson and the homeowner struggled to get the electrician on board because he preferred to put them in the obvious spot. “We had to constantly talk him into what we wanted to do,” recalls Johnson. It’s drawn-out conversations like this that ultimately inspired the designer to switch gears from managing projects to launching a new service called B Design, which is all about supporting women through, and preparing them for, the construction process. “Women have the biggest issues being heard and taken seriously in this world,” says Johnson. “When you’re more confident in what you want, you don’t really have to worry about other opinions as much.”

Soup, salad, pasta, tea—mushrooms are known for their versatility in the kitchen. But it turns out we didn’t know how useful they were outside of cooking until now. Mycelium, the gauzy, vegetative part of a fungus that allows it to reproduce, is gaining momentum among furniture designers, textile fabricators, and even builders, who are using it to make everything from sustainable lighting to organic insulation. The byproduct is cultivated from the forest floor; combined with a sterilized substrate like sawdust, hemp, or hay (it binds to woody matter—anything with cellulose); and left to grow naturally in an isolated chamber. Then it’s chopped up to create a mulch-like material that can be packed and molded into just about any form. “There’s barely any water, no electricity, and no petroleum-based products used in the process,” explains Danielle Trofe, who grows ultrachic lampshades from mycelium using a licensed mixture from Ecovative, a company best known for its mushroom packaging technologies. “You’re letting the power of nature do the manufacturing for you.”