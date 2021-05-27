Research in the Time of COVID-19: Case Studies from 400 Years of African American History Fellowship Webinar

J Community Health. 2021 May 31. doi: 10.1007/s10900-021-01008-w. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minority groups in the U.S. Over a 7-week period in late 2020, with funding from the NC Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities, the West Greenville Health Council (WGHC), a community-academic, non-profit partnership, engaged and activated a 27-member organizational partnership network for COVID-19 health communication and personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution in African American communities in Eastern North Carolina. Outreach included: local production and dissemination of 10 culturally relevant safety videos, 10 risk, prevention, and safety postcard messages, 3 virtual forums, and PPE kit distribution via the network and their distribution venues. Communication mediums included social media posts (i.e., Facebook and YouTube), network email distribution lists, and postcards distributed along with PPE kits. Outreach activities were evaluated via an online survey, reach of social media posts, and PPE distribution. Working through the organizational network, the WGHC reached a combined total of 30,310 community members with educational materials. Forty-four outreach events were held during this period and over 8000 PPE kits were distributed. The online survey, distributed through the network, yielded more than 400 completed questionnaires. This tool was used to gain insights on community perceptions of COVID-19 safety barriers and media messages. The activation of the network as an approach for rapid response to an emerging public health crisis greatly expanded the reach of the WGHC. The WGHC is working to institutionalize the network to address future emerging health threats, as well as the dissemination of health information more generally.