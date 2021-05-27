Cancel
Research in the Time of COVID-19: Case Studies from 400 Years of African American History Fellowship Webinar

preservationmaryland.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow has COVID-19 impacted research methods? This webinar will explore this question with a group of four anthropologists and historians to provide insight into their research on the Underground Railroad in 19th century Maryland. Speakers will discuss the ways Covid-19 restrictions have changed their research process, and provide an overview of the skills, methods, and research facilities they found most useful for their research. This session speakers are fellows for the 400 Years of African American History Fellowship, funded by the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism and the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland program at the Maryland State Archives. This fellowship aims to nominate Maryland historic sites associated with the Underground Railroad for the Network to Freedom program run by the National Park Service.

www.preservationmaryland.org
