Patently Harmful

By Gordon Hull
reallifemag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early May, the Biden administration yielded to increasing calls for patent waivers on certain Covid vaccines and related technologies to enable their more rapid production and distribution in developing countries. To the majority of the world that supports such waivers, this was welcome news, even though it faces a long negotiating process and is only a first step in resolving the larger, more complex problem of technology transfer during a pandemic.

reallifemag.com
