How school cafeteria meals have changed

Paul has been passionate about preparing, cooking, and eating healthy food for over 30 years. Born in the UK, he now lives in Florida. I'm a huge fan of homemade food, I think it can be a great way to eat healthy, affordable, and tasty meals. However, I can also understand that making your own meals on a regular basis may not be for everyone. Cookery takes time and energy, as well as more than a little skill. In this article, I list and look at 10 negatives of homemade food.