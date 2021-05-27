Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North County Athletes of the Week: May 27

By Connor Allen
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVs40_0aDMY5PW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRlFI_0aDMY5PW00

The Athlete of the Week will receive a personalized trophy mug and a gift card for food at Santa Maria Brewing Company. Contact our news office at (805)466.2585 for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMJIE_0aDMY5PW00
Thank you to  Santa Maria Brewing  and  Five Star Rain Gutters  for supporting our North County Athletes and local journalism.
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
707
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mug#Athletes#Brewing#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportstheintell.com

Vote: Intelligencer/Courier Times Athlete of the Week: May 31-June 6

It's time to select the Intelligencer/Courier Times Spring Athlete of the Week for May 31-June 6. The poll will run until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Last week, Pennridge senior volleyball standout Ryan Benscoter won the award with a whopping 95 percent of the vote. Archbishop Wood track and field standout Gary Martin was second.
Mount Desert, MEmdislander.com

Athlete of the Week: Bella Brown

One of the Mount Desert Island track team’s top throwers all year long, Bella Brown continued her strong season with Saturday’s Penobscot Valley Large-School championships. The junior recorded a distance of 108 feet, 6 inches in the discus throw to claim first place and set a new school record in the event. She had previously set a junior class record in a javelin throw with a throw of 95-6 in MDI’s May 15 home meet.
Orange County, CAOCRegister

Orange County girls athlete of the week: Justina Kozan, Santa Margarita

Noteworthy: The USC commit and Olympic Trials qualifier captured the 100- (49.40 seconds) and 200-yard (1:44.40) freestyles in automatic All-America times and raced on two winning relays to help lead the Eagles to their seventh consecutive CIF-SS Division 1 title. Her time in the 200 free ranks third fastest in county history. At the Trinity League finals, Kozan won the 200 individual medley (1:58.32) and 100 butterfly (53.23) in times that would have won Division 1.
High SchoolColumbia Daily Herald

Vote for The Tennessean's high school girls athlete of the week for May 24-29

Vote now for The Tennessean's high school girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Gianna Bullock, Ensworth: Bullock won the Division II-AA high jump, clearing 5-feet-2 with fewer misses than second-place finisher Kalen Ingram of St. Mary's. She won the long jump with a leap of 17-feet-9 ½. She then won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.72 seconds and won the 300 hurdles in 45.91.
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

North Lake athletes are state champions

North Lake's seniors made up for lost time with three first place finishes and eight school records set at the 1A State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 22. Judah Koehler placed first in the women's 3,000 meters with a time of 11:48.98 — a personal record. Silas Roth...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Thrive Gymnastics Sends Four Girls To Regionals

ATASCADERO — The Thrive Gymnastics Training Center sent four girls to the Region 1 Championships last month in Chandler, Arizona, after a unique year of training and preparation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletes Erika Matthews, Kiana McCrea, Sachiko Zemke and Lillian Kaschahare received qualifying scores and attended one of the strongest Regionals despite the challenging year full of stops and starts.
Pasadena, CAcalifornianewstimes.com

Southern California Boys Athlete of the Week, May 28 – Press Enterprise

Weekly from 11 properties of the Southern California News Group (Orange County Register, LA Daily News, Press-Enterprise, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Long Beach Press-Telegram, The Daily Breeze, San Bernardino Sun, Daily Bulletin, Redlands Daily Facts) Publications, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena-Star News) select athletes of the week in their respective regions.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Greyhounds Boys Basketball Off to Strong Start

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero High School (AHS) Greyhound boys’ basketball team now controls their own destiny in the Ocean League after a big win over Paso Robles on Tuesday night 62-53. The Greyhounds, who are now 7-3 and 6-1 in league, started a bit rocky this season but have now put it together and are the favorites to win the league title.