North County Athletes of the Week: May 27

Vote now for The Tennessean's high school girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Gianna Bullock, Ensworth: Bullock won the Division II-AA high jump, clearing 5-feet-2 with fewer misses than second-place finisher Kalen Ingram of St. Mary's. She won the long jump with a leap of 17-feet-9 ½. She then won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.72 seconds and won the 300 hurdles in 45.91.