Following a three-day search, the body of a missing Punxsutawney man was discovered in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County last night. 38-year-old Nathan Lauer was found dead shortly after 7 p.m. near the location of where he went missing Saturday, after he was last seen swimming in the Allegheny River. Lauer’s friend, Altman, said he last saw Lauer swimming in the river at about 7:30 a.m.