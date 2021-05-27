Fish Report on Ben McAdoo, the Cowboys newest staff member

Bears’ rookie QB Justin Fields thinks that everyone on Chicago’s roster should be vying for a starting position in 2021. “I think everybody on our team should be striving for a starting job and if you’re not, then there’s no reason for you to be here. So, of course, I’m going to do everything that I can to get that starting job,” Fields said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “It’s not up to me, coach Nagy has a set plan on my development and stuff like that. I’m just gonna work hard and keep my head down and just keep grinding it out every day. “