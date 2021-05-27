Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fish Report on Ben McAdoo, the Cowboys newest staff member

By Shan Rj
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An old friend of Mike McCarthy is now on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. Mike Fisher joined Kevin Gray & RJ to analyze the Cowboys’ hiring of former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.

www.audacy.com
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
500
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Giants#Coaching Staff#Fish Report#Kevin Gray Rj#Dallas#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears’ rookie QB Justin Fields thinks that everyone on Chicago’s roster should be vying for a starting position in 2021. “I think everybody on our team should be striving for a starting job and if you’re not, then there’s no reason for you to be here. So, of course, I’m going to do everything that I can to get that starting job,” Fields said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “It’s not up to me, coach Nagy has a set plan on my development and stuff like that. I’m just gonna work hard and keep my head down and just keep grinding it out every day. “
NFLPosted by
Audacy

LB Keanu Neal on joining the Cowboys, his role, and much more

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal spoke with the media Tuesday after Day 2 of organized team activities. Neal spoke about joining the Cowboys, his hybrid role on defense, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and much more. Listen to the audio below.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Cowboys Will Host Rams In Oxnard Camp Workouts, Source Says

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) - The details on the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp in California are not yet finalized. But the details are being assembled, with the latest example being the revelation that the Cowboys will engage in joint workouts against at least one NFL opponent - the Los Angeles Rams.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Did the Cowboys try and trade Jaylon Smith during the draft?

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys picked up two linebackers in the 2021 NFL Draft, but apparently, they tried to get rid of an already established linebacker at the same time. K&C react to the report that the Cowboys were trying to trade Jaylon Smith during the draft. Watch...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Cowboys under the most pressure to perform in 2021

What players on the 2021 Dallas Cowboys need to perform well to justify a roster spot going forward? Do more offensive or defensive players need to ball out to stay on the team? Kevin Gray and RJ Choppy discuss. Watch the video above for more.
NFLPosted by
105.3 The Fan

The Cowboys who need to step up in 2021

What Cowboys need to step up their game in the upcoming 2021 NFL season? From high-paid vets to guys on prove-it deals, there’s no shortage of players who have to play better to help the team improve on a 6-10 record.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Former Cowboys Safety George Teague Assisting Coaching Staff at OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys could have as many as six new starters on defense this season, overhauling a secondary with three draft picks and the signing of Damonte Kazee. These players will have a former Cowboys starter assisting them on the field at practice, as 105.3 The Fan reported that George Teague has been invited to assist the coaching staff at OTAs.
NFLPosted by
105.3 The Fan

Cowboys OTA Report: Zeke, Corners, LBs

Bryan Broaddus was allowed to attend Cowboys OTAs this week, and he brought his takeaways to the airwaves. Hear his thoughts on Zeke Elliott, the group of cornerbacks and linebackers, plus a little fun with Ben DiNucci.
NFLPosted by
105.3 The Fan

USFL to return in spring of 2022

The United States Football League will return in the spring of 2022, with FOX Sports as its official broadcast partner and a minority equity stakeholder in the ownership company.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Impressing coaching staff

Coach Mike McCarthy indicated Tuesday that Gallup "is taking the next step you look for in young players," and he's seen more reps in the slot this offseason, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Gallup is heading into a contract season with questions surrounding his status with the...
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Michigan State expected to lose key staff member to Big 12 program

Michigan State is still trying to rebuild the program heading into Year 2 under Mel Tucker, but it looks like the Spartans may need to replace a key staff member. According to a report from college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Spartans are expected to lose Scott Aligo, MSU’s Director of Player Personnel. Feldman is reporting that Aligo is expected to head to Kansas, his alma mater, as the new Director of Scouting for the Jayhawks.