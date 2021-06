Fans have spent the last twenty-five years watching Judge Judy Sheindlin make all the decisions inside her TV courtroom, but unfortunately for the beloved legal lady, she doesn’t have quite as much say in legal matters outside her courtroom. The highly paid TV star has been locked in an extended and pretty mean-spirited lawsuit with Rebel Entertainment Partners over profit participation related to her popular show, and after Sheindlin’s latest loss, it looks like the matter is going to head to trial. If the pace at which the proceedings have happened so far continues, however, it could be a long time before anything gets resolved.