Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch Dwayne Johnson Get Punched In The Face In The New Jungle Cruise Trailer

By Apeksha Bagchi
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a long wait and many delays, the much-anticipated adventure flick, Jungle Cruise, is finally on its way to the theaters and Disney+. And in preparation for the same, Disney has dropped a final trailer of the film starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and their adrenaline-pumping pirates-style adventure. And the trailer is proof that the story is high on the action! But, for a change, this time Hollywood’s action star Dwayne Johnson, who has delivered countless punches while playing many badass roles in a number of films, is on the receiving end of a punch himself.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Andy Nyman
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Édgar Ramírez
Person
Jesse Plemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Trailer#Film Star#Disney Cruise#Adventure#Sony Pictures#Fast Furious#Dc Extended Universe#Hollywood#Punching Dwayne Johnson#Action Disney#Theaters#Emily Blunt Starrer#Riverboat Captain Frank#Films#Countless Punches#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Extended Movie Trailer: ‘Jungle Cruise’ [Starring Dwayne Johnson]

Disney is taking the world on a ‘Jungle Cruise.’. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt lead the action-adventure, which was originally due in theaters last summer. Like many major titles, those plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. Now, though, it’s all systems go and the flick will hit...
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: The Rock Takes a Disney Cruise

The whole conceit of the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland is that it’s a ramshackle journey on a rickety old boat piloted by a joking, possibly incompetent captain. So it’s actually kind of fitting that the Jungle Cruise movie wound up getting delayed for a full year because of the Covid pandemic. Anything with the “Jungle Cruise” name on it should not arrive on time. It should be late, and possibly falling apart.
TV & VideosComicBook

Disney+ Announces New Series Produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia

Disney is taking audiences Behind the Attraction in a new 10-part streaming series from Jungle Cruise executive producers Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Disney's DuckTales), Behind the Attraction "gives viewers an exclusive peek ‘behind the curtain’ of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge." All 10 episodes are available to stream starting Friday, July 16, on Disney+.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Dwayne Johnson eyeing Total Recall reboot!?

Back when he was transitioning from the ring to the film screen, Dwayne Johnson was adamant he wouldn’t be starring in remakes or sequels to any of Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone’s earlier films. We even asked him, way back when, about taking over for the Oak in a new...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Working With An Aquaman Star On New Action Movie

Similar to the formula that sees dinosaur movies escalating with the approach of “bigger and more teeth,” so too goes the action world. Only in a realm where explosions and stunts go hand in hand, a new project that will see Black Adam star/producer Dwayne Johnson and Aquaman star Yahya-Abdul Mateen II joining forces would switch out more teeth for more muscles. Though at the time, some of those muscles will be off the screen, thanks to Johnson only executive producing this new action movie.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Dwayne Johnson producing Disney theme park docuseries

June 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ and The Nacelle Company announced the docuseries Behind the Attraction on Monday. Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the movie adaptation of Jungle Cruise, is an executive producer via his Seven Bucks Productions with Dany Garcia. The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made...
The Rock, GAwegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson’s More Muscle Than Man In New Black Adam Training Photo

Despite his characters enduring all kinds of ridiculous situations and performing insane feats of heroism, Dwayne Johnson has never played a comic book superhuman. That will change with Black Adam, though, which will see Johnson bringing the titular villain/antihero to life. The project has had a long road towards its shoot, hampered by The Rock’s busy filming schedule, various conflicts within Warner Bros. and COVID-19. But finally, all complications are in the past and the movie is underway.
MoviesInside the Magic

Is Trader Sam a Girl in the New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Movie?

Okay. So. We surmised a few weeks ago when the new Jungle Cruise movie poster dropped that new looks were going to be a thing. Guessing from a native appearance and traditional costume, the female on the right side of the poster looked like a key character from our favorite Adventureland ride. But now, with a social video post by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, we get even more hints that Trader Sam is a girl in the new film!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Matrix 4's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins Dwayne Johnson's new film

The Matrix 4 and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has landed his newest role: an action movie coming from the world's busiest actor, Dwayne Johnson, and his producing partner Beau Flynn. As announced in The Hollywood Reporter, the star will be acting in and executive producing the film, titled Emergency...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘In The Heights’ Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson, Oprah, Hugh Jackman & More Singing The Film’s Praises

In the Heights opens in just a few days, and you’ve no doubt heard the hype about it being one of the best movies of the year. Well, it’s true. I’ll be reposting my review later today, but if you don’t believe me (Why are you here then???), this new trailer hopes you’ll listen to the likes of Oprah. And Hugh Jackman. And Dwayne Johnson. And Ariana Grande, and loads more celebrities as they give testimonials on why this is a musical experience you have to see.
The Rock, GAwegotthiscovered.com

A Dwayne Johnson Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix Today

Given his status as the world’s biggest movie star and one of the most beloved actors on the planet, Dwayne Johnson can often turn even the most thin of concepts on paper into a box office hit. And that’s exactly what everyone thought he would do with 2017’s Baywatch, which took the property and refitted it into an R-rated action comedy.
Violent CrimesCollider

Dwayne Johnson Isn't Skipping Leg Day With New 'Black Adam' Training Image

Dwayne Johnson is showing off his new, shredded physique while revealing that he's been hard at work training for some upcoming scenes in the Black Adam movie. In a new photo posted to his Instagram account over Memorial Day weekend, the actor shared that he's preparing to film scenes that apparently require some particularly grueling workouts.
MoviesPosted by
Cars 108

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Will Voice DC’s ‘Super-Pets’

(Or something like that.) Warner Bros. is expanding its current lineup of DC Comics movies to include animation. League of Super-Pets will feature the superhero companions of various Justice Leaguers. The official announcement of the cast and the film’s release date was made via an Instagram video that also reveals the design of Krypto in the film. He’ll be voiced by Dwayne Johnson. (Yes, Black Adam is also Superman’s dog. This is so complicated.)
Violent CrimesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Explains Why Staying Superhero Fit During Filming Is So ‘Challenging’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Dwayne Johnson is one of the hardest working people in entertainment, with the wrestler-turned-actor now a bankable star and powerful producer. Johnson is also known for his hulking physique, which fans can’t wait to see in action for the Black Adam movie. But The Rock recently shared why it’s so challenging to stay supervillain fit when filming his DC debut.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman And Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Have Cameos In Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy

After several delays and release date reshufflings, Free Guy is finally due out this August. The high concept action-comedy features Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer – with the Killing Eve star in her first major blockbuster role – alongside Taika Waititi and Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery. Not only that, but it’s now been revealed that the upcoming movie will contain a bunch of other familiar faces in surprise cameos.