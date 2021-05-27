Watch Dwayne Johnson Get Punched In The Face In The New Jungle Cruise Trailer
After a long wait and many delays, the much-anticipated adventure flick, Jungle Cruise, is finally on its way to the theaters and Disney+. And in preparation for the same, Disney has dropped a final trailer of the film starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and their adrenaline-pumping pirates-style adventure. And the trailer is proof that the story is high on the action! But, for a change, this time Hollywood’s action star Dwayne Johnson, who has delivered countless punches while playing many badass roles in a number of films, is on the receiving end of a punch himself.www.giantfreakinrobot.com