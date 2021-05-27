We Checked Every Nook and Cranny For the Best Packable Jackets

Originally introduced as a piece of military-issue outerwear to protect WWI pilots flying at high altitudes, the leather jacket has since become one of the most iconic pieces in mainstream men’s style. And it’s not without good reason, for once Irving Schott had worked his magic with the Perfecto, the garment quickly developed a reputation amongst any number of notable fashion enthusiasts. Before long, the leather jacket had even arrived in Hollywood, earning time on the silver screen atop the shoulders of none other than Marlon Brando in The Wild One and James Dean in Rebel Without A Cause. In the years that followed, they continued to make an appearance throughout pop culture, becoming a staple of anti-authoritarian style with everyone from The Beatles to The Black Panthers. As they say, the rest is history, but leather jackets are still very much relevant even to this day.