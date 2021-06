Jaipur, June 7 : After the Border Security Force (BSF) recently made one of its biggest drug haul by seizing 56-kg of contraband in the Bikaner sector at the Rajasthan-Pakistan border and arrested two accused in the matter, officials are suspecting the role of Pakistan rangers in this smuggling and are of the opinion that neighbouring country is making efforts to pave way for narco terrorism in the desert state after adopting the similar model in Punjab to turn it into drug haven.