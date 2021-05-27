The Uyghur Question: Struggling to Monopolize the Narrative

Xinjiang, a province of northwestern China, accounts for 640,000 square miles, equal to two-thirds the size of continental Europe. It is China’s largest region, but mostly desert, and produces a fifth of the world’s cotton. There have been significant recent discoveries of oil and gas. The region accounts for 25% of all known Chinese oil sources and is the country’s second biggest oil producing area behind Heilongjiang province. Additionally, Xi Jinping’s “One Belt, One Road” (OBOR) program has elevated Xinjiang to the status of gateway to Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The Uyghur minority constitute almost half (45%) of Xinjiang’s 25 million inhabitants. The Uyghurs are believed by some historians to be descendants of a white imperialist army marooned in this part of China in the ninth century, who had sided with every invader of China, asking each one to turn Xinjiang into East Turkestan.