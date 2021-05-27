Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Uyghur Question: Struggling to Monopolize the Narrative

By Oliver Boyd-Barrett
citizentruth.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXinjiang, a province of northwestern China, accounts for 640,000 square miles, equal to two-thirds the size of continental Europe. It is China’s largest region, but mostly desert, and produces a fifth of the world’s cotton. There have been significant recent discoveries of oil and gas. The region accounts for 25% of all known Chinese oil sources and is the country’s second biggest oil producing area behind Heilongjiang province. Additionally, Xi Jinping’s “One Belt, One Road” (OBOR) program has elevated Xinjiang to the status of gateway to Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The Uyghur minority constitute almost half (45%) of Xinjiang’s 25 million inhabitants. The Uyghurs are believed by some historians to be descendants of a white imperialist army marooned in this part of China in the ninth century, who had sided with every invader of China, asking each one to turn Xinjiang into East Turkestan.

citizentruth.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uyghur Americans#Uyghur Genocide#Us State Department#World Uyghur Congress#Obor#The Us State Department#The European Parliament#Conservatives#New Democrats#Nazi#Turkic#Palestinians#Taliban#Imu#Al Qaeda#Cont#Mint Press News#Communist Party Of China#Department Of State#Falun Gong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
BBC
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Related
Chinaphoenixherald.com

China carrying out 'slow genocide' of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Beijing [China], June 9 (ANI): Newly published research has provided compelling evidence that China is carrying out a slow genocide of the Uyghur population, due to Beijing's perception of the community as a national security threat. Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow in China studies, and Erin Rosenberg, an attorney specialising...
ChinaPosted by
AFP

'Uyghur Tribunal' hears allegations of rampant China abuses

A London panel investigating the plight of Uyghurs in China on Friday heard witness testimony of torture and gang rapes, in a process slammed by Beijing as a mendacious smear. Witnesses described squalid conditions and brutality in camps in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, with one claiming a woman had died after undergoing forced sterilisation. The nine UK-based jurors of the "Uyghur Tribunal", including lawyers and human rights experts, convened the first of two evidence sessions ahead of the intended publication of a report in December on whether China is guilty of genocide. "Allegations made against the PRC (People's Republic of China) are grave," tribunal chair Geoffrey Nice said at the opening of the first four-day session, adding that they included numerous breaches of the UN Declaration of Human Rights.
WorldVoice of America

Uyghurs Describe Abuse under Chinese Rule

Three Uyghurs who fled from China to Turkey said they were tortured and forced to have abortions by officials in China’s Xinjiang area. One woman said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant. A former doctor spoke of oppressive birth control policies. And a former prisoner said Chinese soldiers in Xinjiang tortured him “day and night.”
Societyboisestatepublicradio.org

Who The Uyghurs Are And Why China Is Targeting Them

The Uyghurs are a Muslim minority in China, living in Xinjiang province at a crossroads of culture and empire. Today it's estimated that more than 1 million Uyghur people have been detained in camps, camps where they have been subjected to torture, forced labor, religious restrictions, even forced sterilization. Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei, the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline, bring us the story of why the Uyghur people have become the target of what many are calling a genocide. We start with 9/11.
Foreign Policyalbuquerquenews.net

Deportations of Uyghurs to China surfaces

Washington [US], June 9 (ANI): Dozens of accounts have surfaced detailing the alleged detention and deportation of Uyghur Muslims at China's request in three major countries-- Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia-- raising concerns of Beijing's growing reach in foreign nations. According to CNN, in Egypt, rights...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China warns G-7: Days of 'small' groups ruling world are over

China on Sunday warned the Group of Seven (G-7) nations that the days of “small” groups of countries ruling the world are “long gone” as the coalition meets in England to discuss a range of issues, including Beijing's growing influence in the world. “The days when global decisions were dictated...
Societyjusticenewsflash.com

In China’s “dystopian hell”, millions of Uyghur Muslims are “brainwashed and tortured in concentration camps”

Accounts inside Chinese detention camps where millions of Uyghur Mullins were brainwashed and tortured portray the Xinjiang region as a “dystopian hell landscape”. Amnesty International stated in a new 160-page report that Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities face systemic and state-organized “mass detention and torture, which are equivalent to crimes against humanity.”
Chinatennesseestar.com

Commentary: China’s Three-Child Policy Shows Xi Jinping Is Terrified

The Chinese government has carried out a massive population control campaign since the 1970s with the hope that it would generate economic prosperity. The government unremorsefully forced women to receive abortions, pressured or forced millions of women to be sterilized, and punished families with multiple children with debilitating fines. More than 300 million children were aborted under China’s one-child policy.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Hear from families of Uyghurs deported to China from Middle East

CNN has collected dozens of accounts that detail the alleged detention and deportation of Uyghurs at China’s request in three major Arab countries: Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. China, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have not responded to CNN’s requests for comment. CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh reports.
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Uyghur exiles describe forced abortions, torture in Xinjiang

ISTANBUL — Three Uyghurs who fled from China to Turkey have described forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region, ahead of giving testimony to a people’s tribunal in London that is investigating if Beijing’s actions against ethnic Uyghurs amount to genocide. The three witnesses...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese lecturer suspended from teaching over polygamy view

Beijing [China], June 14 (ANI): A lecturer from a top Chinese law school has been suspended from teaching after he argued in favour of allowing polygamy, a practice of having multiple spouses, for some intellectuals. Bao Yinan, an associate professor of international law at East China University of Political Science...
Public HealthAustralian News

China launched probe over COVID outbreak in Guangzhou

Beijing [China], June 14 (ANI): Chinese investigators have set up a task force to investigate possible dereliction of duty among Guangzhou officials over the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus. A task force of municipal and provincial Communist Party disciplinary officials have been set up, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported,...
Politicsshortpedia.com

China hits back at G7 summit; says days of 'small group' of countries dictating global decisions are long gone

China on Sunday asserted that the days when global decisions were dictated by a "small group" of countries are long gone, hitting back at the G-7 summit where Beijing was at the centre of severe criticism over the COVID-19 origins, human rights violations and its mega Belt and Road Initiative. Global Times quoted statement issued by China's Embassy in London, rebutting G-7 criticism against Beijing.
Chinanewpaper24.com

Philippine diplomat says sorry for Twitter rant in opposition to China, is informed ‘solely Duterte can use curse phrases’ – NEWPAPER24

Philippine diplomat says sorry for Twitter rant in opposition to China, is informed ‘solely Duterte can use curse phrases’. The Philippines’ high diplomat has apologised for a foul-mouthed rant on Twitter wherein he informed China the place to go – after being knowledgeable that solely the president can use curse phrases.Overseas Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr issued a public apology on Tuesday to his Chinese language counterpart Wang Yi for a tweet wherein he known as China an “ugly oaf” and demanded it “get the f***” out of Philippine waters. The tweet, despatched out on Monday, was a reference to the presence of Chinese language coastguard ships close to to…