Handwara, Jun 6: An 8-year-old boy was critically wounded after attacked by pack of stray dogs here at Prangroo of Mawar in Handwara Sunday afternoon. Reports said that the boy identified as one Inam-ul-Haq son of Mohammad Sultan Mir, a resident of Baramulla was at his maternal uncle’s home when a pack of stray dogs attacked him. The minor has suffered critical wounds in the attack and was immediately removed to NTPHC Qalamabad. Upon administration of first aid, the minor was further taken to District Hospital Handwara for advanced treatment.