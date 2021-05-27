Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

J&K CS appointed as OSD in Commerce Ministry

By KI News
thekashmirimages.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam was on Thursday appointed as as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Commerce Ministry. The appointment as per Kashmir News Observer (KNO) was approved by...

thekashmirimages.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osd#Jammu And Kashmir#Cabinet Secretary#Commerce Department#Osd#The Commerce Ministry#Kashmir News Observer#Acc#Ias#Cg#Jammu Kashmir#Special Duty In#30 06 2021#English#Appointments Committee#J K Cs#Chief Secretary#Email Srinagar#Kashmir Images#Kashmir Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

KCC&I, KAS association, EJAC welcome Mehta’s appointment as J&K CS

Srinagar: A trade body was among the groups who welcomed the appointment of Arun Kumar Mehta as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. Officers belonging to Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service have congratulated A K Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance, on being appointed as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.
Indiathekashmirimages.com

Arun Mehta officially appointed J&K Chief Secretary

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday officially appointed incumbent Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Arun Kumar Mehta as the new Chief Secretary of the union territory after appointment of incumbent, BVR Subrahmanyam as OSD in the Department of Commerce at the Centre.
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

Govt formally appoints Arun Kumar Mehta J&K’s CS

Srinagar: Government on Friday appointed Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS, AGMUT) as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. “Consequent upon the appointment of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG:1987), Chief Secretary, J&K, as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Commerce, Government of India, Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT:1988) is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, J&K from the date B.V.R. Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge,” reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

J&K’s Delimitation: NC yet to take final call on participation

Will hold meeting soon to discuss whether to be part of exercise: Farooq. Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Friday said that the party hasn’t taken any decision on participating in the delimitation exercise in J&K and that the final call will be taken after thorough consultations with the party leaders in the days ahead.
Agriculturethekashmirimages.com

J&K Govt Signs MoU with Go-Airlines for transportation of perishable fruits

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: In a significant decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Department, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with airline carrier Go-Airlines for transportation of perishable horticulture and agricultural produce to various destinations across the country.
Indiathekashmirimages.com

Salary increment of employees working under NHM in J&K hiked

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has accorded approval for a “substantial” hike in the salary of employees working under the National Health Mission in the union territory. The decision has been...
Indiathekashmirimages.com

Govt notifies easing of lockdown guidelines in J&K

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: The government on Sunday notified easing of the lockdown guidelines outside the containment zones in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday. While educational institutions shall remain closed till June 15, the government has permitted various activities.
Indiakashmirdespatch.com

Are there 2 Chief Secretaries in J&K, wonders Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, June 1, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday wondered if there are two chief secretaries in Jammu and Kashmir. “Two chief secretaries in J&K, an administration split between loyalists of the outgoing CS & others who want to get on with their work but can’t figure out what’s going on. So much for good governance & accountability,” Abdullah tweeted.
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

J&K reports 20 more Covid-19 deaths

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 20 people more covid-19 deaths since last evening and two among the victims were 35-year-old women, taking the overall fatality 3815, officials said on Saturday. Twelve of these deaths...
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Over 83 lakh people undergo testing in J&K so far

Srinagar: Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, over 83 lakh people have been tested across the Union Territory for the virus of which over 80 lakh were detected negative till May 26, 2021 (Wednesday). Official figures revealed that 2,78,859 people have been tested positive across Jammu and...
Indiathekashmirimages.com

Summer vacations in J&K High Court from June 7 to 25

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir High Court will remain closed for summer vacations from June 7 to 25. “It is hereby notified that the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for summer vacation with...
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

Govt eases lockdown restrictions in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued fresh lockdown guidelines, effective from Monday, for all the 20 districts of the Union Territory with partial relaxation in some public activities. The fresh guidelines have been issued under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. As per the revised guidelines,...
Educationthekashmirimages.com

JKSA launches toll-free helpline for Students of J&K, Ladakh

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) has launched a toll-free helpline for the students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh facing problems relating to their college...
Public Healththekashmirpress.com

Covid19: Deadliest month of May consumes 1625 lives in J&K

Srinagar, May 31: Jammu and Kashmir recorded the deadliest month of the pandemic with 1625 Covid-19 deaths in May this year. The fatalities in the past 31 days accounted for 41.59% of the total deaths reported in J&K so far since March last year. During this month, the 114359 cases...
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

Govt to install 7 lakh smart meters in J&K

Union Home Secy reviews progress of power sector reforms. Srinagar: Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of Smart Metering roll out and power sector reforms in the Union Territories. Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, Alok Kumar and Chief Secretaries...
Healththekashmirimages.com

No plan of procuring any imported vaccine: J&K Govt

Srinagar: The government on Monday said that there was no proposal of procuring any new imported vaccines here except Sputnik-V as the Government of India (GoI) has not given a nod for it. Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar in an exclusive conversation with Kashmir News Observer (KNO) also said that the...
Trafficthekashmirimages.com

Suspension of train service in J&K extended till June 09: Officials

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: The authorities on Monday extended the suspension of train services between Baramulla and Banihal section till June 09 in view of the Covid-19 situation. In an order, a copy of which lies with the news...
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Weekend curfew begins in J&K

Srinagar: The weakened corona curfew started from 8 p.m. till 7 a.m. Monday in Jammu and Kashmir even as prayers were not held in most of the major shrines and mosques including historic Jamia Masjid and revered shrine of Hazratbal. A police spokesman said that during the last 24 hours,...
Indiathekashmirimages.com

J&K among front-runners in Niti Aayog’s SDG Index

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir showed an “incremental” performance in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of good health and well being of people with the composite index score of the UT having improved by eight points. This was...
Indiathekashmirpress.com

Arun Kumar Mehta formally takes over as Chief Secretary J&K

SRINAGAR, JUNE 07: BVR Subrahmanyam today handed over the charge of Office of the Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, to Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta. Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta is an AGMUT (erstwhile J&K) cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch and has vast administrative experience in both Jammu and Kashmir and the Government of India. Previously he has served in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir as Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, and Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology Department among other important positions. He has also served in the Union Government as Additional Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change between 2015 and 2019, and Joint Secretary, Urban Development between 2008 and 2012.