Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Poteau River near Panama. * Until late this evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 31.6 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river crested earlier this morning and is falling. The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. Additional rises are possible due to the potential for heavy rainfall in the area tonight. Monitor the latest forecasts. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, minor agricultural flooding occurs. Williams Road east of Panama is flooded.alerts.weather.gov