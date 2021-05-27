Cancel
Le Flore County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Poteau River near Panama. * Until late this evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 31.6 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river crested earlier this morning and is falling. The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. Additional rises are possible due to the potential for heavy rainfall in the area tonight. Monitor the latest forecasts. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, minor agricultural flooding occurs. Williams Road east of Panama is flooded.

alerts.weather.gov
Choctaw County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Choctaw; Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Periodic showers and thunderstorms will spread across southeast Oklahoma tonight through Thursday. The most likely time frame for widespread heavy rains currently appears to be Tuesday through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely with isolated amounts of 6 to 7 inches possible. * Flash flooding and larger main-stem river flooding will be possible. Moderate to major river flooding is possible across parts of southeast Oklahoma.
Le Flore County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Le Flore SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LE FLORE COUNTY UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1056 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Heavener, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Heavener... Heavener Runestone State Park Hodgen
Cherokee County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HASKELL...MCINTOSH...WESTERN SEQUOYAH...LATIMER...NORTHWESTERN LE FLORE...EASTERN PITTSBURG SOUTH CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1202 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Stidham to 2 miles south of Crowder to 7 miles east of Blanco. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Wilburton... Eufaula Stigler... Checotah Hartshorne... Krebs Warner... Vian Quinton... Gore Porum... Webbers Falls Keota... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Fanshawe... Whitefield Alderson... Kinta This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 253 and 300.