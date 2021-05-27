Cancel
Computer Vision Applications are Everywhere: Top Use cases in 2021

Computer vision applications have become ubiquitous nowadays. It’s hard to think of a domain where the ability of computers to “see” what’s going on around them has not yet been leveraged. Delivering process automation and accuracy, computer vision technology is expected to have even greater momentum due to the COVID-19...

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

Computing with Infinite Objects: the Gray Code Case

Infinite Gray code has been introduced by Tsuiki~\cite{ts} as a redundancy-free representation of the reals. In applications the signed digit representation is mostly used which has maximal redundancy. Tsuiki presented a functional program converting signed digit code into infinite Gray code. Moreover, he showed that infinite Gray code can effectively be converted into signed digit code, but the program needs to have some non-deterministic features (see also \cite{tsug}). Berger and Tsuiki~\cite{btifp,bt} reproved the result in a system of formal first-order intuitionistic logic extended by inductive and co-inductive definitions, as well as some new logical connectives capturing concurrent behaviour. The programs extracted from the proofs are exactly the ones given by Tsuiki. In order to do so, co-inductive predicates $\bS$ and $\bG$ are defined and the inclusion $\bS \subseteq \bG$ is derived. For the converse inclusion the new logical connectives are used to introduce a concurrent version $§_{2}$ of $S$ and $\bG \subseteq \bS_{2}$ is shown. What one is looking for, however, is an equivalence proof of the involved concepts. One of the main aims of the present paper is to close the gap. A concurrent version $\bG^{*}$ of $\bG$ and a modification $\bS^{*}$ of $\bS_{2}$ are presented such that $\bS^{*} = \bG^{*}$. A crucial tool in \cite{btifp} is a formulation of the Archimedean property of the real numbers as an induction principle. We introduce a concurrent version of this principle which allows us to prove that $\bS^{*}$ and $\bG^{*}$ coincide. A further central contribution is the extension of the above results to the hyperspace of non-empty compact subsets of the reals.
Computer Technology Applications Developer

Our objective is to offer students with the data, ability, and experiences to carry out efficiently as leaders in computer schooling and technology-associated fields. The highest of computer and data technology degrees is the doctoral degree. This terminal diploma in computer systems and technology is designed for these students who want to take on the uppermost management positions within the area in addition to for individuals who want to show and conduct research as their main roles. Graduates who earn the AAS degree in Computer Technology will develop a broad vary of skills to help computer-primarily based applications in business and industry. These expertise include downside-fixing in computer architecture, database use and design, telecommunications, programming and system design.
Improving computer vision for AI

Researchers from UTSA, the University of Central Florida (UCF), the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and SRI International have developed a new method that improves how artificial intelligence learns to see. Led by Sumit Jha, professor in the Department of Computer Science at UTSA, the team has changed the conventional...
UTSA researchers among collaborative improving computer vision for AI

MAY 26, 2021 -- Researchers from UTSA, the University of Central Florida (UCF), the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and SRI International have developed a new method that improves how artificial intelligence learns to see. Led by Sumit Jha, professor in the Department of Computer Science at UTSA, the team...
Easy to use Computer Generated Holograms for Complex Surface Metrology

There are many metrology methods on the market for testing aspheres. The method with one of the highest known accuracies is based on a Fizeau interferometer, in combination with a CGH. We describe a so called DFNL type CGH, having the CGH diffractive structures integrated into the Fizeau reference surface, which provides a solution for measuring complex shapes that is comparable to the traditional methods used for testing spheres. Compared to a standard CGH, the DFNL simplifies the hardware and alignment steps required to measure a complex optical surface.
Cadence Collaborates with TSMC to Accelerate Mobile, AI and Hyperscale Computing Application Development on N3 and N4 Processes

Joint customers successfully use the certified Cadence digital flow and custom/analog tool suite to complete test chip tapeouts on TSMC’s advanced processes. -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with TSMC to accelerate mobile, AI and hyperscale computing application design using the integrated Cadence® digital flow and custom/analog tool suite on TSMC’s N3 and N4 process technologies. Joint Cadence and TSMC customers have already successfully used the digital and custom/analog tools to complete test chip tapeouts. As part of the collaboration, the Cadence digital and custom/analog tools have been optimized and certified for TSMC’s N3 and N4 process technologies, supporting the latest Design Rule Manual (DRM) certification and SPICE correlation. The corresponding N3 and N4 process design kit (PDKs) are available now.
4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Tesla culls radar from some models, puts all bets on computer vision

Tesla is the most well-known electric vehicle brand in the world but it is also one of the leading players in autonomous vehicle development. While rivals in the space such as Google's Waymo and GM's Cruise are pushing to develop fully autonomous vehicles that drive themselves in all scenarios, Tesla has taken a different approach.
Compressed Sensing for Photoacoustic Computed Tomography Using an Untrained Neural Network

Photoacoustic (PA) computed tomography (PACT) shows great potentials in various preclinical and clinical applications. A great number of measurements are the premise that obtains a high-quality image, which implies a low imaging rate or a high system cost. The artifacts or sidelobes could pollute the image if we decrease the number of measured channels or limit the detected view. In this paper, a novel compressed sensing method for PACT using an untrained neural network is proposed, which decreases half number of the measured channels and recoveries enough details. This method uses a neural network to reconstruct without the requirement for any additional learning based on the deep image prior. The model can reconstruct the image only using a few detections with gradient descent. Our method can cooperate with other existing regularization, and further improve the quality. In addition, we introduce a shape prior to easily converge the model to the image. We verify the feasibility of untrained network based compressed sensing in PA image reconstruction, and compare this method with a conventional method using total variation minimization. The experimental results show that our proposed method outperforms 32.72% (SSIM) with the traditional compressed sensing method in the same regularization. It could dramatically reduce the requirement for the number of transducers, by sparsely sampling the raw PA data, and improve the quality of PA image significantly.
Use Cases for Combining NFT with DeFi

I can’t even say for sure what has become the hotter crypto topic of the past year, NFT or DeFi. Both directions have shown incredible growth and generated public interest. Let's take a look at the numbers. According to DeFi Pulse, the dollar value of assets locked into DeFi protocols...
5 AI Applications Marketers Can Use Right Now

Smart marketers are already making great use of enterprise AI applications and machine learning in marketing. But how?. As quickly as it's being adopted, artificial intelligence still proves challenging for many. The potential for artificial intelligence to revolutionize your business is there, if you can figure out how to tap into it in the way that makes the most sense for your employees, stakeholders, and customers.
Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
MoleHD: Automated Drug Discovery using Brain-Inspired Hyperdimensional Computing

Modern drug discovery is often time-consuming, complex and cost-ineffective due to the large volume of molecular data and complicated molecular properties. Recently, machine learning algorithms have shown promising results in virtual screening of automated drug discovery by predicting molecular properties. While emerging learning methods such as graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks exhibit high accuracy, they are also notoriously computation-intensive and memory-intensive with operations such as feature embeddings or deep convolutions. In this paper, we propose a viable alternative to neural network classifiers. We present MoleHD, a method based on brain-inspired hyperdimensional computing (HDC) for molecular property prediction. We first transform the SMILES presentation of molecules into feature vectors by SMILE-PE tokenizers pretrained on the ChEMBL database. Then, we develop HDC encoders to project such features into high-dimensional vectors that are used for training and inference. We perform an extensive evaluation using 30 classification tasks from 3 widely-used molecule datasets and compare MoleHD with 10 baseline methods including 6 SOTA neural network classifiers. Results show that MoleHD is able to outperform all the baseline methods on average across 30 classification tasks with significantly reduced computing cost. To the best of our knowledge, we develop the first HDC-based method for drug discovery. The promising results presented in this paper can potentially lead to a novel path in drug discovery research.
Face recognition is just the tip of the AI Computer Vision iceberg

When artificial intelligence (AI) hits the headlines, it’s usually bad news pertaining to the perils of face recognition. It was only recently that Twitter had to remove an AI-based cropping tool due to its bias against images of black people; more often than not, only lighter skin tones would be picked up by the computer vision employed.
Complete Guide to Data Augmentation for Computer Vision

All the theory you need to know about Image Augmentation. For beginners and experts. Data Augmentation is one of the most important topics in Deep Computer Vision. When you train your neural network, you should do data augmentation like… ALWAYS. Otherwise, you are not using your dataset effectively and your model does not perform as well as it could.
Computer vision is like investing in the internet in the ‘90s

Did you hear that NASA put a self-driving car on Mars?. Its Perseverance rover has been cruising around the red planet since February, and unlike previous space robots, this one features a big technological breakthrough:. It drives itself!. Prior versions of the rover had to constantly stop and take static...
Parsing raw text inputs in web applications using ANTLR

Web applications often accept inputs from the users. In most cases, web applications request each user input separately. For example, a typical web application will ask you to enter your first name, last name, and email address during the registration process. This form-filling mechanism came from the initial Web 2.0...
How to turn on and use clipboard history on a Windows 10 computer

The clipboard history is a feature in Windows 10 that holds the most recent 25 items you've copied or cut. Press Windows + V to open the clipboard history, then click any item to paste it into the current program. Mac computers don't have a clipboard history, but you can...