Before South Jersey, a priest of New York

This article was written for Catholic New York by Claudia McDonnell when Bishop Dennis Sullivan was named a bishop in 2004. It has been slightly abridged. Bishop-elect Dennis J. Sullivan defines himself in one word: pastor. His heart is in parish life: in celebrating the sacraments, preaching, getting to know the people he serves and helping them in whatever ways he can. He has spent his entire priesthood serving in parishes, most recently at SS. John and Paul in Larchmont, where he has been pastor for the past five years. For the previous 21 years he was pastor of Saint Teresa’s Parish on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.