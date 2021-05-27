Cancel
Bishop tells the story of his vocation journey

By Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan
catholicstarherald.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Nov. 9, 2017, issue of the Catholic Star Herald, Bishop Sullivan recalled his own vocation story. Below is a slightly abridged version. By the time I was a sophomore in college a bothersome inner-voice which had been with me since senior year in high school crescendoed, telling me to think about a vocation to the priesthood. I did all I could not to give it attention nor to act on it. I was focused on my studies, my social life, considering a career, yet this thought of the priesthood kept returning to me. I tried unsuccessfully to dismiss it, yet it kept coming back.

