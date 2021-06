KATHMANDU, June 3: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that no new variant, other than the previously confirmed ones, has been detected in Nepal. “WHO is not aware of any new variant of SARS-CoV-2 being detected in Nepal. The three confirmed variants in circulation are: Alpha (B.1.1.7), Delta (B.1.617.2) and Kappa (B.1.617.1). The predominant variant currently in circulation in Nepal is Delta (B.1.617.2),” the WHO wrote on Twitter.