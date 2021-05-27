Being ordained a priest in 1971 and in 2021
Dennis J. Sullivan was one of 18 men ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of New York on May 29, 1971. A week earlier, on May 22, 1971, Bishop George Guilfoyle ordained 14 men in Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral, and another Camden priest – Father Mark R. Cavagnaro – had recently been ordained in Rome. Some of them are currently sharing their 50th jubilees with the bishop: Father Dennis W. Bajkowski, Father James F. Betz, Father Cavagnaro, Father Bernard J. Gannon, Father Edward J. Lipinski, Msgr. Roger E. McGrath and Father William C. Pierce.catholicstarherald.org