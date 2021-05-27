Being ordained a priest in 1971 and in 2021

Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content. (THE CONVERSATION) When leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention meet during their annual gathering in Nashville, Tennessee, in June 2021, the issue of three women being ordained to ministry will likely be an intense topic of conversation. Convention leaders had decried the moves in May by Saddleback Church, in Lake Forest, California – one of the demonination’s largest churches – as a violation of biblical teaching and the Southern Baptist Convention’s stance on women in ministry.