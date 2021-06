Will the real Labor Secretary please stand up — and will he let us know if he’s running for office?. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III raised the alarm about a fake social media account under the name “Silvestre Bello III”, which he said in a press release was being used to solicit funds purportedly to support community pantries or raise funds for the secretary’s election campaign in 2022. The labor secretary has also sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation to identify the people behind the fake account.