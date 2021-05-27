Cancel
Real Estate

U.S. Hotel Profit Improved to 60% of 2019 Level, Labor Remains Stagnant

hotelnewsresource.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLPAR (Labor Costs): US$26.76. “April was an encouraging month as more of the top-line improvement we’ve been reporting on flowed through to the bottom line,” said Raquel Ortiz, STR’s assistant director of financial performance. “On a GOP basis, 92% of our sample hotels were profitable, which is similar to pre-pandemic levels. Also of note, F&B venue revenue, the restaurants and bars, is recovering right in line with room revenue. Overall F&B of course continues to be bogged down by a lack of group demand and the subsequent spending on catering.”

www.hotelnewsresource.com
State
Tennessee State
