Bradley County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 84.1 feet. * Flood stage is 79.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to a stage near 83.9 feet on Friday. However, additional rainfall may lead to additional rises. Continue to monitor the latest river forecast. * Impact...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 84.1 Thu 7 PM 83.9 83.6 83.2 **Falling**

Union County, AR
Camden, AR
Calhoun County, AR
Bradley County, AR
Bradley, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Cars
Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Columbia; Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Calhoun County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas Southern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Rosston, or 13 miles north of McNeil, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Stephens Louann... Cullendale Poison Springs State Park... Highland Industrial Park East Camden... Delhi Kirkland... Millers Bluff Frenchport... Elliot Cross Roads in Ouachita County... Fairview in Ouachita County Locust Bayou... Troy Buena Vista... Standard Umpstead HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Drew, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Drew; Ouachita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BRADLEY...SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN OUACHITA AND SOUTHWESTERN DREW COUNTIES At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harrell, or 8 miles southeast of Hampton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hampton... Hermitage Harrell... Ingalls Hilo... Moro Bay State Park Hampton Municipal Airport... Lanark Moro Bay... Artesian Carmel... Farmville Johnsonville... Vick Gravelridge... Mt Olive in Bradley County Marsden... Jersey Sumpter HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Union The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Union County in south central Arkansas Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas North central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lisbon to near Canfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include El Dorado, Magnolia, Smackover, Norphlet, Junction City, Haynesville, Taylor, Strong, Calion, Emerson, Shongaloo, Bussey, Mount Holly, Smithland, Atlanta, Wesson, Village, Lisbon, Urbana and Lawson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES...UNION AND NORTHERN CLAIBORNE PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 814 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Huttig to near Haynesville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huttig, Junction City, Farmerville, Haynesville, Bernice, Atlanta, Cooley, Marion, Lisbon, Felsenthal, Spearsville, Lillie, Hew Hope, Antioch, Aurelle, Oakland, Linville, Haile, Taylorville and Summerfield. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana.
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Cleveland, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Cleveland; Drew The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Western Drew County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Weeks, or near Warren, moving east at 25 mph. This storm has a long history of producing severe sized hail. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello... Warren Wilmar... Green Hill Weeks... Brandon New Hope in Drew County... Montongo Orlando... Rye Rock Springs HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bradley; Drew SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADLEY AND CENTRAL DREW COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 619 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilmar, or near Warren, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Monticello... Warren Wilmar... Green Hill Brandon... New Hope in Drew County Collins... Enon Selma A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Arkansas.
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradley; Cleveland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BRADLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of northwestern Bradley county, however the same thunderstorm is continuing to move across northeastern Bradley county and a new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued downstream. Severe sized hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Arkansas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Bradley and southern Cleveland counties until 630 PM CDT.
Calhoun County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Cleveland; Dallas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CLEVELAND...NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Harlow, or 13 miles northwest of Fordyce, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fordyce... Rison Kingsland... Mt Elba Tipton... Marks Mill State Park Hebron... Toledo Princeton... Ivan Ramsey... Holly Springs New Edinburg A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern and southwestern Arkansas.