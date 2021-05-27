Cancel
Calhoun County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Camden. * Until late Monday night. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to a stage near 27.6 feet on Friday. However, additional rainfall may lead to additional rises. Continue to monitor the latest river forecast. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 28.5 Thu 7 PM 27.6 27.0 26.2 **Falling**

Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hilo, or 14 miles southeast of Hampton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Warren... Hermitage Ingalls... Hilo Moro Bay State Park... Lanark Moro Bay... Banks Carmel... Farmville Johnsonville... Blanchton Vick... Gravelridge Mt Olive in Bradley County... Marsden Jersey... Sumpter HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR BRADLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hilo, or 17 miles northwest of West Crossett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Warren... Hermitage Ingalls... Hilo Moro Bay State Park... Lanark Moro Bay... Banks Carmel... Farmville Johnsonville... Blanchton Vick... Gravelridge Mt Olive in Bradley County... Marsden Jersey... Sumpter HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Ouachita County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ouachita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK...NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTH CENTRAL DALLAS AND NORTHERN OUACHITA COUNTIES At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chidester, or 14 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camden... Bearden Chidester... Poison Springs State Park Highland Industrial Park... White Oak Lake State Park Harlow... East Camden Amy... Eagle Mills Harmony Grove... Holly Springs Reader... Warner Hopeville... Tates Bluff Bragg City... Millville HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Western Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whelen Springs, or 12 miles east of Prescott, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gurdon... Sparkman Whelen Springs... Beirne Tates Bluff... Princeton Pine Grove... Dalark Manning... Ouachita Reader... Vaden HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Cleveland; Dallas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CLEVELAND...NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Harlow, or 13 miles northwest of Fordyce, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fordyce... Rison Kingsland... Mt Elba Tipton... Marks Mill State Park Hebron... Toledo Princeton... Ivan Ramsey... Holly Springs New Edinburg A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern and southwestern Arkansas.