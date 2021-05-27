Hydrologic Outlook issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa This hydrologic outlook is based on the estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa Flood stage: 31.0 feet Latest stage: 25.8 feet at 6 PM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 31.2 feet at 1 PM Friday May 28 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.