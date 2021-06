NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has questioned why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are reluctant to accept the Covid vaccine. Lashing out at the Congress leaders, Joshi said that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are reluctant to take vaccines as they don't have faith in Indian vaccine. — "When we started vaccination in January, Congress leaders raised questions on vaccine efficacy. Now, they're taking the vaccine. As per my knowledge, Sonia & Rahul Gandhi haven't taken vaccines. They don't have confidence in Indian vaccine," Prahlad Joshi said.