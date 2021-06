Rookie minicamp got underway on Friday, so we’ve got takeaways from the first two days as well as some #KylePittsContent in today’s Falcoholinks. Atlanta kicked off its rookie minicamp on Friday, and the team announced 10 veterans and tryout players who would be attending. The main event, however, was seeing the Falcons’ draftees in action for the first time — and we’ve got roundups and takeaways from the first and second day.